Overturned tanker leaking gas, blocking road in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- State troopers were on the scene of an overturned tanker in Selma on Saturday.

The truck was carrying more than 6,600 gallons of fuel when the crash happened.

According to troopers, the driver ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. It happened near Little Divine Road and Highway 96.

The driver was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Early Saturday evening, the truck was still leaking gas and blocking the road.

The truck is owned by Salem Leasing.

Archer Lodge Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the accident.