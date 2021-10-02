Community & Events

Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach: Navy Leap Frogs parachute team set to perform aerial acrobatics

By Leticia Juarez
EMBED <>More Videos

Pacific Airshow 2021: Navy Leap Frogs parachute team set to perform

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Day 2 of the fifth annual Pacific Airshow is scheduled to get underway in Huntington Beach on Saturday morning, featuring demonstrations by the Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.

This year's show marks only the second time that the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing at the same event.

But first up will be the Navy Leap Frog parachute team.

"Luckily we're blessed with beautiful weather here in Huntington Beach," said Nick Fajardo, who is set to jump out of an airplane at 10,000 feet. "I could not ask for a better place to jump or a better place to be for this wonderful event."

The Leap Frogs are expected to jump at 10:20 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

MORE | How to watch the Pacific Airshow
EMBED More News Videos

Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow will televise LIVE from beautiful Huntington Beach, California, exclusively on Hulu!


"We're going to be doing some CREW, which is canopy relative work," Fajardo told ABC7. "So essentially we have two guys open their parachutes and ram them into each other and build these really great formations in the sky. Anywhere from two people can connect together to three or four people, connected by their legs or parachutes."

WATCH | Behind the scenes at the Pacific Airshow 2021 in Huntington Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Take a behind-the-scenes look at some of the incredible aircraft set to put on an amazing show at the Pacific Airshow at Huntington Beach!



The Pacific Airshow will televise LIVE from beautiful Huntington Beach, California, exclusively on Hulu!

This special presentation of the Pacific Airshow streams live Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Hulu.


For more information on how to watch, head to www.hulu.com.

If you're not already a Hulu subscriber, go to www.hulu.com/pacificairshow to subscribe to catch all the airshow action!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshuntington beachorange countyhulunavyair showmilitaryblue angelscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pacific Airshow 2021: How to catch the action live on Hulu
TOP STORIES
2 shot after Fayetteville HS football game, sheriff says
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
Pacific Airshow 2021: How to catch the action live on Hulu
Durham landlord will not accept rental aid, tenants say
2 men shot near Raleigh apartment; police investigating
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Show More
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
USPS hopes to improve on-time deliveries by lowering standards
Johnston County school board votes to limit classroom race discussions
Deputies find 15 snakes in 'terrible' shape at home in Tarboro
NWSL head ousted, FIFA looks into Courage sexual coercion accusations
More TOP STORIES News