Paddling for Pennies sets off on 150 mile kayak trip to raise money for fallen Clayton firefighters

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of people are set to tackle a grueling 150 mile kayak trip to raise money for fallen firefighters.

It's called Paddling for Pennies, and it's an annual event started by Knightdale firefighter Allen Williford.

The kayakers launched into the Neuse River on Thursday morning from the Smithfield Commons boat ramp. They will trek through Goldsboro and Kinston and finish up their trip in New Bern this weekend.

Money raised at this year's event will benefit the families of two Clayton firefighters: Jason Dean and Steven Smith.

Paddling for Pennies asks people to pledge small amounts of money per mile of the kayak trip. The group says small donations really can add up!

For more information on the group and how you can donate, click here.
