UNC, NC State students rally to demand ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple protests about the war in Israel took place on college campuses in central North Carolina on Friday.

The first happened at UNC where hundreds of students gathered calling for a ceasefire. The organizers of the protest identified themselves as pro-Palestinian. They gathered in front of Wilson Library before marching north across the quad to South Building, where Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz's office is located.

There, they chanted and waved flags in support of Palestinians. At the South Building, supporters of Israel showed up to form a counter protest.

Protests by supporters of both sides of the war have popped up all across central North Carolina in the weeks since the war started. One such protest even resulted in the closure of the Durham Freeway for multiple hours.

At NC State, students plan to march through Raleigh in support of Palestinians around 2 p.m.

The group organizing the march said it is a show of force designed to cause NC State University and North Carolina lawmakers to demand an immediate ceasefire in Israel. They also want the university and state to divest all funds from Israel.