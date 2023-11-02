Protesters block Durham Freeway to call for ceasefire in Middle East

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Protesters are blocking the Durham Freeway.

The protest began around 5 p.m. The protesters are holding signs and wearing shirts that appear to be calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Their largest sign included the phone number for NC Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-Chapel Hill), urging people to call her and urge her to put an end to the war. In mid-October protesters went to her office calling for a similar action.

The protest is happening on the northbound side of the roadway. Protesters are also on the overpass of Mangum Street, but those protesters don't appear to be blocking traffic at this time.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about this protest.