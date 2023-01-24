Arrest made in December shooting death of 21-year-old Parkton man

PARKTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting last month.

Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21.

Lilly was shot and killed Dec. 23 in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton.

Randquail Jahon Grace Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Grace is being held at the Randolph County Detention Center without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning in Cumberland County.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Cumberland County deputies with the arrest.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).