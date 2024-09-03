'Patrice: The Movie,' a documentary rom-com about the next phase of marriage equality - disability

LOS ANGELES -- "Patrice: The Movie," a documentary rom-com, is coming to Hulu, September 30, following its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The feature is described as "a documentary romantic comedy about the next frontier of marriage equality - disability. Patrice Jetter has finally found the love of her life, Garry Wickham, who is also disabled. They want nothing more than to get married, but if they do - or even if they just move in together - the government benefits they need to survive would be cut. Despite the scrutiny they're under, they decide to plan a commitment ceremony that could risk their entire future."

While the documentary "interweaves vérité with recreated scenes from Patrice's past," Jetter also had a heavy hand in the recreated scenes, sets and dialogue throughout the film.

"Everyone wants to find love. It's not an easy thing in this world. If you are lucky enough to find the person you want to be with, but if you're disabled and collect Social Security or Medicaid benefits, you have to choose between being with your partner and your own survival. Not only can't you get married, but you can't even live with your partner. And so the fight for true marriage equality in this country is not over," said director Ted Passon.

"Patrice: The Movie" is produced by All Ages Productions in association with ESS Projects and Cedar Road for ABC News Studios.

Watch "Patrice: The Movie" September 30 on Hulu.

