RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just months after opening its new headquarters in downtown Raleigh, Pendo is laying off workers.

The software company is eliminating 100 positions globally, including 42 positions in Raleigh.

That is about 12% of its workforce.

Pendo's CEO and co-founder Todd Olson said the move was made to address the current business reality. He called the layoffs a very tough decision.