Pennsylvania grandmother stands her ground when a mother black bear appears in her yard

A Pennsylvania grandmother stood her ground as her granddaughter scrambled for safety after a black bear approached in their backyard.

The viral video was taken by Valerie Bruns and showed her grandmother standing on her back porch in Kunkletown, Pennsylvania, taking photos of the bear cubs in a tree as the mother bear aggressively moves toward them.

Bruns' grandmother can be heard laughing as Bruns runs inside the home screaming.

"Grandma, the cubs are in the tree! The bear wants to get us," Bruns said. You better get ready to sprint."

But grandma stayed on her deck and eventually the bear moved back toward her cubs.

Fatal black bear attacks are rare and only occur once per year on average.