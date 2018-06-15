SHARKS

2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina Coast (Credit: OCEANRCH/R. Snow)

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C (WTVD) --
Two Great White sharks have been spotted near our coast this week.

According to OCEARCH's global shark tracker, Hilton, a mature male shark, was the last Great White to ping near the shorelines.

He is just over 12' and weighs roughly 1,326 pounds.

Hilton was first tagged in March 2017 near Hilton Head, South Carolina and is now approaching Wilmington.

Track the sharks online



The other shark is an immature female named Savannah.

She was also tagged in March 2017 near Hilton Head.

Savannah is just over 8' and weighs about 460 pounds.



According to OCEARCH, Savannah is heading toward Nova Scotia and is just passing through North Carolina waters.

Spring breakers beware! More sharks in NC waters
There may be more sharks than ever off of North Carolina's coast.

WCTI contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksnorth carolina newsbeachesNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHARKS
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
Hatteras fishermen reel in 13-foot hammerhead shark
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News