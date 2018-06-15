2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast

Big moves north for @HiltonTheShark. The mature white shark is approaching Wilmington, North Carolina. This is exactly when he began a big push north last year too. pic.twitter.com/kwgm9wn3VW — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) June 13, 2018

Two Great White sharks have been spotted near our coast this week.According to OCEARCH's global shark tracker, Hilton, a mature male shark, was the last Great White to ping near the shorelines.He is just over 12' and weighs roughly 1,326 pounds.Hilton was first tagged in March 2017 near Hilton Head, South Carolina and is now approaching Wilmington.The other shark is an immature female named Savannah.She was also tagged in March 2017 near Hilton Head.Savannah is just over 8' and weighs about 460 pounds.According to OCEARCH, Savannah is heading toward Nova Scotia and is just passing through North Carolina waters.