cats

35-pound cat 'Bazooka' heads to new home with new name 'King Augustus'

By
"Bazooka Joe," the fat cat who found his way to the SPCA of Wake County, is on a journey to a new life complete with a new family and even a new name, "King Augustus."

Bazooka, the portly 35-pound cat, arrives at Wake SPCA

After posting on Facebook, the SPCA was flooded with interest in adopting the cat and helping him lose weight.

The 35 pound cat, originally from Davidson County, went home on Monday to a new forever family.

The SPCA said the chunky tabby packed on the pounds because his elderly owner suffered from dementia.

"His owner recently passed away," the SPCA said on Facebook. "It is likely that when his owner saw his bowl was empty, he'd fill it up again, without realizing the implications."

Veterinarians said most healthy cats weigh about 10 pounds.

"King Augustus" weighs more than three-times that goal weight as he begins his diet and exercise plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncwake countycatspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CATS
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
35-pound cat 'Bazooka' arrives at Wake SPCA
Brooklyn photographer redefining the cat lady stereotype
Pet bunny hops over rooftops to hang out with feline bestie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Rescue Mission helping homeless during cold stretch
Video shows robbers smashing jewelry cases at Triangle Town Center
1 killed, 1 injured in related shootings, Dunn police say
'Heinous': 2nd badly burned pit bull brought to Durham vet
Former UNC athlete Danny Talbott dies of cancer at 75
Moore Co. deputies commended for trying to save driver
Delta to hand out $1.6B in profit-sharing bonuses to employees
Show More
Woman, 26, dies in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Durham
LIST: Ways to celebrate MLK throughout Triangle this week
Teen assaulted, kidnapped by 3 men uses Snapchat to alert friends
Raleigh residents claim state officials ignoring deteriorating dam
Police identify 2 dead in Durham home murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News