Wake County Animal Center nears capacity, urges people to consider adoption

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center is once again at capacity and is urging people to consider adopting a pet.

The plea comes weeks after the center changed its surrender policy amid ongoing overcrowding issues.

The center said there are 144 dogs, three puppies, five cats, and a kitten at the shelter ready to be adopted.

Several more animals under the center's care are being housed at foster homes.

Adoption fees have been reduced for 36 of the shelter's long-time residents.

The Wake County Animal Center said it has not euthanized any pets from the adoption floor because of overcrowding in more than eight years.

"However, due to ongoing capacity issues, this record is in danger every single time the Center reaches its maximum capacity. To avoid euthanizing, the community needs to step in and give a home to these pets who desperately want a loving owner," Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico said.

If the Center runs out of space, and another animal arrives that legally must be held at the shelter, animals on the adoption floor could be euthanized to create space.