TRENDING

Brunswick County alligators poke noses through ice to survive the chill of winter

(Credit: Shallotte River Swamp Park/Facebook)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY --
Well, here's something you truly don't see every day ... alligators living in ice!

The gators in Brunswick County can be seen poking their noses through a sheet of ice, and experts told WWAY they do it stay alive, saying they're in a state of brumation which is like hibernation.

Shallotte River Swamp Park posted a video of rescued American alligators doing the rare sight on their Facebook page.

The video shows the animals popping their noses through the ice, just enough to breathe.



While it's hard to believe they are able to survive icy conditions, animal experts said they are very much alive and well.

Since they're cold-blooded, they rely on the sun to warm them up which increases their body temperature.

Once the ice melts, they will come out of the water to sunbathe and warm up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorwinterwinter weathertrendingicenorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
TRENDING
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
More trending
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News