BEES

Hundreds of bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

Jim Dolan reports on the swarm of bees at a hot dog stand in Times Square.

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
New Yorkers are used to tourists swarming Times Square -- but not bees!

Authorities responded after hundreds of bees crowded an umbrella atop a hot dog stand on 43rd and Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Posts on social media show police cordoning off the sidewalk near the infested food vendor.



The NYPD's beekeeper responded to the scene and vacuumed several bees off of the umbrella.

How or why such a large quantity of bees swarmed that particular hot dog stand is yet to be officially determined.

No bees were arrested -- just taken in for questioning, police told WABC.
