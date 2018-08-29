TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --New Yorkers are used to tourists swarming Times Square -- but not bees!
Authorities responded after hundreds of bees crowded an umbrella atop a hot dog stand on 43rd and Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Posts on social media show police cordoning off the sidewalk near the infested food vendor.
Fear not, New Yorkers and tourists. Midtown Manhattan is all abuzz about #NYPD’s ability to bee 🐝 a full-service organization. Right now, we’re humanely, & safely, handling the @NYPDBees swarm in @NYPDTimesSquare. Just another day in #NYC. @NYPDnews https://t.co/iXlQ79dRpk— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) August 28, 2018
The NYPD's beekeeper responded to the scene and vacuumed several bees off of the umbrella.
How or why such a large quantity of bees swarmed that particular hot dog stand is yet to be officially determined.
No bees were arrested -- just taken in for questioning, police told WABC.