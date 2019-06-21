Pets & Animals

Beware of stingrays at Myrtle Beach, fire department warns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- Be careful of stingrays if you're swimming in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it has received reports of seven people being stung in the past two weeks.

Stingray stings can be severe; their barb can get stuck in your skin and release venom.

In order to prevent stingray stings, experts say you should shuffle your feet as you walk into the ocean. That can help startle stingrays before you get on top of them. Once startled, they usually swim away.
