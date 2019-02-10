The Hoke County Animal Shelter is looking for people willing to adopt as it prepares to take in roughly 50 surrendered animals.So far, the shelter has been given several animals, but it expects to receive up to 30 more.An employee told ABC11's Morgan Norwood more than half of the dogs surrendered tested positive for heartworms or are ill in some way."We desperately need to make space for all of the animals that are in coming regularly plus these dogs that are being surrendered," Assisting the Hoke County Animal Shelter in Raeford, NC posted on its Facebook page. "Every open kennel counts!"Many local foster families have already stepped in to help.Karen Richardson, of Tara Rescue, said she is looking for homes for six of the dogs she took from the shelter.Officials did not comment on what caused the surrenders or about the previous owner(s).ABC11 has reached out to the sheriff's office to see if any of the animals were involved in hoarding cases.Those interested in adoption should visit the shelter during business hours (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday).The shelter can be reached at (910) 875-4148.