PETS & ANIMALS

More than a dozen dead horses remain on Wake County property

EMBED </>More Videos

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) --
More than a dozen dead horses remain on a southern Wake County property where a nearby resident made a gruesome discovery Friday.

"I'm disappointed, I'm very frustrated because it's not right. They should have removed them all," said Gwen Roberts, who runs the nearby nonprofit Horses for Hope.

She found the animals dead. A neighbor contacted her because she suspected there might be animals in trouble there.

ABC11 has learned that the woman who owned the property has died.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11 visited the home of the owner's daughter and found a sign taped on the door saying, "Nobody at this address has any involvement with or knowledge of the horrific events that took place on Fanny Brown Road. We have no information to provide with the situation."

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty. There have been no arrests made or charges filed.

"This to me is just totally unacceptable and it should have never ever happened," Roberts said. "We had no idea these horses were back here."

A total of 21 horses and a dog were found dead.

Roberts said it appears some of the animals died recently and others had been there for a while.

One horse was found pinned underneath a fence.

"You could see where he was pawing the ground trying to pull himself out. It was awful," she said. "I couldn't believe what I saw, it was bad."
Another dog survived.

Officials said staffers at the Wake County Animal Shelter are trying to nurse the dog back to health, but he is in bad shape.

Three horses were removed from the property for testing.

ABC11 asked the Sheriff's Office why investigators left other animals behind on the property.

"Apparently, because of the weather, they determined it would be safe there. It was a secure scene. So they will remain there probably until they are removed later this week," said WSCO spokesperson Eric Curry.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsesdogwake county newsanimal crueltyanimal abuseWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
21 horses and a dog found dead on southern Wake County property
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile
Watch: Adorable dachshund shows off her yoga skills
Stedman couple drives to Fayetteville, saves cat stuck in tree
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Neighbor describes finding body of teen killed after leaving Hoke Co. party
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
Family: Body recovered from Neuse River is truck driver
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
DNA hit leads to arrest after woman raped at gunpoint in Raleigh
Show More
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Triangle kids attend 9th annual birthday party for MLK
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
Panthers to play in London this fall
Louis C.K. scheduled to perform in Cary this week
More News