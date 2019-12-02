Pets & Animals

'Pony Patrol' at NC coast needs volunteers

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you ever wanted a job working along the wild horses at the North Carolina beaches, here's your chance.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are looking for volunteers for the "Pony Patrol." The patrol act as ambassadors for the horses by "helping the public enjoy the horses safely and in appropriate ways."

The chosen volunteers will work four-hour shifts at least four times a month walking the beaches and telling guests about the wild horses and the barrier islands on which they live.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and be able to walk the beach. There are opportunities for both Shackleford Banks and the islands within the Rachel Carson Reserve.

Interested candidates can apply online through Jan. 10, 2020. The winners will be chosen sometime next year.

The patrol is a partnership through Cape Lookout National Seashore, the Rachel Carson Reserve and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalshorsesanimals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyber Monday: What to know before getting your deals
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
NC mountains see early taste of winter
1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston Co.
Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at NC church
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 87 in Harnett County
Australia unveils cameras to catch drivers on phones
Show More
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Graham man shot, injured during alleged attempted home break-in
Car crashes into Harnett County church during service
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, New York man arrested
More TOP STORIES News