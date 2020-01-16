CANTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- You've heard of Clifford the big red dog, but on the opposite end of the spectrum is Hulk, the small green pup.
A few days ago a Canton family knew their German Shepherd was going to deliver a litter of puppies, but they never expected a lime green puppy. The dog was naturally named Hulk.
"It was lime green. He was super mad. So, yeah, he became Hulk," Stamey told WLOS.
Shena Stamey, the owner of the dogs, said everything, except for the color of Hulk, was fine with the dog's litter.
But why do some puppies come out green?
According to Suzanne Cianciulli, a veterinarian technician at the Junaluska Animal Hospital, the sack inside the mothers holding the dog contains meconium which can stain their coat. Meconium is an infant mammal's earliest stool inside the uterus.
"I knew it wasn't like harmful. But I still had to look it up again to make sure," Shana says. It can especially color white fur.
The family even considered naming the puppy Gremlin and Pistachio. But as the green fades, people refer to the dog as Pikachu.
"Mom licks it away until I bathe it and then, I guess after a couple of weeks, it will finally like fade out," Stamey said.
Stamey said the family plans to offer the puppies up for adoption when they come of age.
NC family's dog gives birth to green puppy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News