Pets & Animals

New beehive opened in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- That buzzing you hear in downtown Raleigh is the buzz from a new colony of bees.

The City of Raleigh installed a new beehive and garden on Lichtin Plaza near the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

The city will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the beehive at 2 p.m. Friday.

It's the second beehive supplied by Raleigh Convention Center.

Beginning in Spring 2020, both hives are expected to produce about 50 pounds of honey. That honey will be used in cocktails and food items in menus at select downtown Raleigh restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighbeesnatureinsect
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, Sept. 20
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
Brier Creek water main break closes roads
Pipe bursts, flooding NC State building
'Money-back guarantee' to sell a timeshare? Proceed with caution
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Show More
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Cary home
White House threatens to defund Middle East studies at UNC/Duke
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
21-year-old UNC Morehead-Cain scholar dies suddenly
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News