New beehive opened in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- That buzzing you hear in downtown Raleigh is the buzz from a new colony of bees.The City of Raleigh installed a new beehive and garden on Lichtin Plaza near the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.The city will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the beehive at 2 p.m. Friday.It's the second beehive supplied by Raleigh Convention Center.Beginning in Spring 2020, both hives are expected to produce about 50 pounds of honey. That honey will be used in cocktails and food items in menus at select downtown Raleigh restaurants.