North Carolina bulldog to be featured in iconic Cadbury bunny commercial

Chocolate maker Cadbury announced the winner of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts -- and he's a fabulous pup from right here in North Carolina.

Henri, an English bulldog, won the contest, according to WWAY.

Henri is from Wilmington and competed against thousands of other animals in the company's first ever bunny tryouts.

The pup will pose as a bunny in a commercial next month.

Henri's owner also won $5,000.
