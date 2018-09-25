PETS & ANIMALS

Pampered Golden Retriever gets paw-dicure at Pennsylvania nail salon

This Golden Retriever is living their best life (Rachel Reilly via Storyful)

PENNSYLVANIA (WTVD) --
It's no secret that a lot of dogs are spoiled, and one Golden Retriever in Pennsylvania is definitely living their best life.

The pampered pooch was spotted at Envy Nail Spa in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania.

The dog was being treated to a paw-dicure and seemed to be enjoying it.

Rachel Reilly, who was also getting her nails done, couldn't help but whip out her camera as the room filled with giggles and awes.

After the trip, Reilly's partner, Damien Gabis, posted the video to the Facebook group Dogspotting, where it was shared more than 2,000 times.

