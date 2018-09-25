PENNSYLVANIA (WTVD) --It's no secret that a lot of dogs are spoiled, and one Golden Retriever in Pennsylvania is definitely living their best life.
The pampered pooch was spotted at Envy Nail Spa in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The dog was being treated to a paw-dicure and seemed to be enjoying it.
Rachel Reilly, who was also getting her nails done, couldn't help but whip out her camera as the room filled with giggles and awes.
After the trip, Reilly's partner, Damien Gabis, posted the video to the Facebook group Dogspotting, where it was shared more than 2,000 times.