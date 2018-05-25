PETS & ANIMALS

Peacock retrieved from Knightdale Target

(Credit: Twitter/WakeGov)

The Target in Knightdale got an unexpected visitor Friday morning.

Apparently, a peacock wanted to do some shopping.


Wake County Animal Control responded and retrieved the pheasant.

The peacock is now on the way to The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.
PETS & ANIMALS
