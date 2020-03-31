Pets & Animals

COVID-19 not slowing down pet adoptions with APS of Durham

If this time of staying at home leaves you with time on your hands, consider fostering a pet through APS of Durham.

The shelter says that through the month of March, they have placed over 220 animals into new homes through adoption, fostering, and by partnering with other animal organizations.

Right now, APS of Durham is limiting services by switching to appointment only for services. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those appointments are for people needing assistance with animals.

The shelter is offering resources for lost and found pets. APS is also encouraging pet owners to be diligent, making sure their pets wear collars and tags at all times with up to date information.

The adoption process is also changing a bit. Pet owners to be can now set up a virtual meet-and-greet with future fur babies.

Adoption applications and fees can be paid online. If you are interested in setting up a time, email adopt@apsofdurham.org or call 919-560-0640 -extension 9 during regular business hours.
