Keep your pets safe as Florence approaches

Make sure your pets are ready for Hurricane Florence too (Shutterstock)

By
We're all making plans for the effects of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall later in the week.

But as you locate bottled water and create emergency kits, don't forget about your pets.

If you're evacuating your home, don't leave your pet behind.

Your plan to take them along should include a travel crate for each animal, plus enough pet food and water to last at least five days.



Extra medication, vet records, and photos of your pet should be sealed inside a watertight container.

Don't forget to pack a first aid kit, along with your pet's favorite blanket or toy to reduce stress.

Dog waste bags and grooming supplies are a must while you're away from your home.

And if your pet is microchipped or wears a dog tag, be sure the contact information is up to date.

