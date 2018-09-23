PETS & ANIMALS

Retired Wisconsin teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats

EMBED </>More Videos

A retired teacher from Wisconsin goes viral for napping with shelter cats.

WISCONSIN --
A retired teacher from Wisconsin is taking the internet by storm for his volunteer work with special needs cats.

A picture of Terry Lauremen went viral after the former teacher fell asleep with one of the pets.

He said after spending 35 years teaching students, he's using his golden years to volunteer as a "cat brusher" at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

The former teacher said he adopted many of the cats and spends six days a week brushing their fur.

Lauremen has been asking for donations to the pet sanctuary since going viral.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet carecatsretirementsleepviraldonationsteacherpet adoptionWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
I-Team: Dam breaches near coal ash pits may lead to 'mega pollution'
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Florence flooding: Gov. Cooper continues survey of flood damage
County-by-county list of closures: Over 500 roads still closed in NC
Kavanaugh, Ford agree to testify on Thursday
Show More
Raleigh man beaten by officers again arrested by police
'Spring Lake Strong:' Donations pour in support of Florence victims
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Chapel Hill police investigating late-night shooting
North Carolina beats Pittsburgh 38-35 in its ACC opener
More News