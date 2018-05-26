U.S. & WORLD

Odd wolf-like creature shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid

EMBED </>More Videos

Fish and wildlife experts have obtained DNA samples that they hope will help them positively identify a strange wolf-like creature shot by a landowner in Denton, Montana. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks)

Danny Clemens
DENTON, Mont. --
Fish and wildlife experts are working to identify an odd, wolf-like creature shot by a Montana rancher.

The landowner shot the animal May 16 as it approached livestock in a private pasture near Denton. The rancher then reported the death of a wolf as required by law, according to ABC affiliate KTMF-TV, but experts weren't convinced.

"Something was not right about the animal. It does not look like a wild wolf," a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson said.



In photographs released by Montana FWP, the animal's paws, claws and teeth are visibly different than those of an average wild wolf.

Montana FWP announced on Friday that it had collected genetic samples from the creature and sent them off for testing to determine exactly what the animal is. A spokesperson said the leading theory is that the animal is a wolf-dog hybrid.

It's not immediately clear how long the genetic testing is expected to take.

Warden Zach Norris told the Associated Press that the killing was lawful because the animal was within the vicinity of livestock, domestic dogs and children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsbizarreu.s. & worldMontana
U.S. & WORLD
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News