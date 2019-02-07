PETS & ANIMALS

Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life

EMBED </>More Videos

A cat in Montana may only have 8 lives left. She survived after being left in freezing temps for hours.

KALISPELL, Mont. --
A cat in Montana may only have 8 lives left. Officials said he survived after being left in freezing temperatures for hours.

Fluffy was found nearly frozen and unresponsive. The owner took her to a veterinarian's office after finding her in a snowbank -- the temperature outside was 10 degrees.

Dr. Jevon Clark, who works at the Animal Clinic of Kalispell, told ABC News when they brought Fluffy to the clinic her temperature was so low it didn't even register on a thermometer -- with a bottom range of 90 degrees.

According to Clark, cats' temperatures normally are around 101 degrees.

Doctors used warm water, warming blankets, heating pads, and heated cages to bring her temperature up.

RELATED: Cold temperatures stun, even kill sea turtles in North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

Cold temperatures are stunning and even killing sea turtles in North Carolina, according to Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.



"Fluffy is amazing!" the hospital shared on Facebook.

The clinic shared a photo of the unfrozen Fluffy, showcasing her beautiful, long fur.

Fluffy has recovered and is back home. There has been one change for Fluffy though: she's now an indoor cat.

Fluffy's story is a reminder to take care of indoor and outdoor pets during these cold winter months.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatswinter weatheranimal rescueanimal newsu.s. & worldpetMontana
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
Woman accused of starving horses bought 280 pounds of feed in December
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Edgecombe County names K-9 officer Penny
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh expected to set record highs Thursday; cold to push back in
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
BB&T, SunTrust combining in $66 billion all-stock deal
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
1 killed in Wayne County crash
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Show More
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
Raleigh residents view master plan for Dorothea Dix Park one last time
More News