Phase 1 of North Carolina's reopening plan has doctors' offices preparing to open with new precautions

Most primary care physicians have been seeing patients through the pandemic with limited hours.If you need to see the dentist, dermatologist or eye doctor, many are expanding hours gradually or will be very soon.Like everything else, going to the doctor's office will be different.For example, Campbell Orthodontics sent out an email with a full page of new procedures for their two locations.There is a phone screening from your car when you arrive at the office.A temperature check, a mask requirement and specific rules about using the bathroom.Dr. Campbell opened both his Creedmoor and Raleigh offices to patients Wednesday.Safety measures at Parkside Eye Care in Cary include newly installed plexiglass in the office and curbside pickup for things like contact lenses or replacement specs. Like many offices, Dr. Monica Ma is slowly opening back up to seeing patients."It is really difficult. We are confident in our choice right now for our safety and following the guidelines of the government and our Optometric Association to know what to do next. It's definitely hard and we were definitely looking forward to a great year of growth," she said.Phase 1 of the state's reopening limits any gatherings to 10 people or less. Most doctors won't allow congregating of any type in the lobby so if you're heading to an appointment, check out the new policies before you get there.