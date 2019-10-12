WATCH
Georgia driver escapes with minor injuries after freak logging truck accident
(Whitfield County Fire)
WTVD
WHITFIELD COUNTY, G.A. (WTVD) -- A scene straight from a horror movie: several logs fell from the back of a logging truck and smashed head-on into another vehicle Friday afternoon in Georgia.
The Whitfield County Fire Department Facebook page released the images showing the logs smashed through the front window and out the backside of the vehicle.
The fire department said the driver of the vehicle escaped with only minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
