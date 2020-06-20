fatal shooting

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Edgecombe County shooting near Pinetops

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed and two more were injured in an overnight shooting near Pinetops.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies heard a report of shots fired in Pinetops around 2:15 a.m.

Deputies arrived to the 700 block of E. Lashley Street, less than 100 yards from the Pintetops town limit. Four people were found shot.

Two of the victims died at the scene and one was taken to Vidant-Pitt Hospital. One other victim refused treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to call 252-641-7911.
