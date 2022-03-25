2 people taken to hospital in Johnston County small plane crash

EMBED <>More Videos

2 people taken to hospital in Johnston County small plane crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a small plane crash in Johnston County.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a small plane crash at around 4:30p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined a small passenger plane had crashed well off the roadway in Smithfield.

Two passengers of the plane were transported to the hospital.

Officials say both passengers were alert and conscious. No additional information is known as to the extent of the injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sinkhole keeps Morrisville road closed for 3 years
Raleigh sees nation's largest dip in houses for sale
Dreamville Festival returning, bringing thousands to Raleigh
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Raleigh neighborhood votes to rename neighborhood with ties to slavery
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
Show More
NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Trash Can Casserole
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep
Maintaining snake safety as we slither into snake season
More TOP STORIES News