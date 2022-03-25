2 people taken to hospital in Johnston County small plane crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a small plane crash in Johnston County.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a small plane crash at around 4:30p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined a small passenger plane had crashed well off the roadway in Smithfield.Two passengers of the plane were transported to the hospital.Officials say both passengers were alert and conscious. No additional information is known as to the extent of the injuries.