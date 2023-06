The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a small plane flipped over at the Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford.

Small plane flips over at Jetport in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a small plane flipped over in Sanford.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about an accident at the Raleigh Executive Jetport Sunday morning. When deputies arrived they found the pilot of a small plane outside of the plane unharmed.

NCSHP is investigating the cause of the plane flipping.

