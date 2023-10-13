WATCH LIVE

Plane Pull for Special Olympics NC

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Friday, October 13, 2023 5:38PM
Wake County -- It's time to test your strength for a good cause. The 2023 Plane Pull for Special Olympics is holding a fundraiser on October 21 at RDU International Airport.

Teams of five people compete to see who can pull a plane the fastest.

More information here.

