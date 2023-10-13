Plane Pull for Special Olympics NC.

Wake County -- It's time to test your strength for a good cause. The 2023 Plane Pull for Special Olympics is holding a fundraiser on October 21 at RDU International Airport.
Teams of five people compete to see who can pull a plane the fastest.
