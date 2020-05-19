LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Hundreds of dolphins gave a group of whale watchers their money's worth off the coast of Laguna Beach, California over the weekend.
A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near the tour boat from Newport Coastal Adventure.
Most pods seen off the Orange County coast usually contain a couple of hundred dolphins.
The tour company believes there may have been close to a thousand dolphins in the pod seen in the video.
It's safe to say those lucky families on board got quite the experience.
VIDEO: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of California
A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near a tour boat off the coast of Laguna Beach.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More