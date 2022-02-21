Morrisville Police Department swearing in interim police chief, Pete Acosta, as new chief Monday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Morrisville will swear in a new police Chief on Monday February 21.Morrisville's current interim chief, Pete Acosta, has been with the Morrisville Police Department since October of 2018.Acosta has been serving as the department's interim chief for the past three months and will be taking over from Patrice Andrews.Andrews is now the chief of police in Durham.