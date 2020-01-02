Police identify man shot, killed at Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed at a Rocky Mount home on Thursday morning.Rocky Mount police responded to a white house near the intersection of Northgreen Lane and Mashie Lane just before 2 a.m.Police discovered a 23-year-old had been shot at the home. The man's death prompted a homicide investigation.Rocky Mount Police identified the victim as Jonathan McCrory.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that could be helpful to the case should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.