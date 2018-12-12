Police respond after two shootings in Durham a mile apart

Durham Police responded to two shootings on different streets Wednesday night.On East Umstead Street, a shot went through a window and struck man inside late evening.The man was taken to a hospital with what police said were serious but not likely life-threatening injuries.Police don't know if the person lived in the house or whether he was the intended target.A second shooting that happened about a mile away is also under investigation.It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Liberty Street.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim was rushed to the hospital.Police said that victim also suffered what appeared to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.