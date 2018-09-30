Raleigh police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Raleigh police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a man at an ATM and then hijacked his car.

On July 11 around 7:30 p.m., a woman approached a man in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1725 New Hope Church Road asking for a ride to a nearby ATM.

When they got to the ATM, she pulled out a box cutter and demanded him to withdraw money.



After she took his money, she forced him to get out of the car.

The car was found abandoned on a nearby street a short time later.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is urged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

