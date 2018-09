🚨(1/2) On July 11, at 7:30 pm, this female approached a male in the parking lot of the Walmart on New Hope Church Road asking for a ride to a nearby ATM. Once they arrived at the ATM, she produced a box cutter and demanded for him to withdraw 💰🚨 pic.twitter.com/qRBSVoFbVg — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) September 24, 2018

Raleigh police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole money from a man at an ATM and then hijacked his car.On July 11 around 7:30 p.m., a woman approached a man in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1725 New Hope Church Road asking for a ride to a nearby ATM.When they got to the ATM, she pulled out a box cutter and demanded him to withdraw money.After she took his money, she forced him to get out of the car.The car was found abandoned on a nearby street a short time later.Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is urged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.