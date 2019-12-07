Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant on Saturday morning.Authorities said they received an armed robbery call around 9:30 a.m. at the 5400 block of S. Miami Blvd.Officials said two masked suspects entered the Subway, took the money and then fled; no one was injured in the robbery.There are no known arrests at this time.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Durham Police at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919)-683-1200.