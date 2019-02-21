U.S. & WORLD

Police: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
Police say Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack released the following statement Thursday morning:

We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community. On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsyracuse universitycollege basketballAction News Sportspedestrian injuredpedestrian killed
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
World's 1st privately funded lunar mission set to launch
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Live: Mark Harris says he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
Show More
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More News