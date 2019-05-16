She 'panicked:' Woman drives over 30-foot wall, into ravine while trying to park, Raleigh police say

The car is out and back in the parking lot. Police say there was a woman in the car at the time. She went to the hospital but he says she was fine. When I asked what happened the officer said “she panicked.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Q4ursSucZm — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) May 16, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A woman is recovering after Raleigh police said she drove over a wall and into a ravine on Thursday morning.The incident happened before 7 a.m. in the parking lot of Scholastic Book Fairs on Business Park Drive.Officers said a woman was trying to park her car and "panicked" when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.The car, which was in reverse, then ran over a 30-foot retaining wall and down into a ravine.The woman was taken to the hospital but her injuries are non-life-threatening.