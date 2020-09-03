19 people across NC charged with federal voter fraud

Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, 64, of Dobson

Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, 57, of Raeford

Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes, 65, of Winston-Salem

Dave Delano Virgil, 57, of Winston-Salem

Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, 70, of Pelham

Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, 31, of Greensboro, who also faces other charges, including giving a false statement in a naturalization proceeding and a false statement to a federal agent

Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, 48, of Raeford, who faces other charges including false statement in an immigration document and false statement in a naturalization

Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, 54, of Burlington

Donald Christian Martyn, 44, of Durham

Chaim Pinto, 68, of Raeford

John Andrew Rapsky, 54, of Chapel Hill

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58, of Durham, NC

Shuqin Yin, 54, of Landis

Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings, 56, of McLeansville

Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, 52, of Winston-Salem

Rufina Concho-Locklear, 82, of Greensboro

Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize, 73, of Greensboro

Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava, 51, of Linwood

Manuel Efrain Valladares, 48, of Concord

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nineteen people, including several from the Triangle, have been charged with voter fraud and, in some instances, related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.Matthew G.T. Martin said in a news release Wednesday that each person charged voted in a federal election in 2016 despite not being U.S. citizens, according to court documents. One also allegedly voted illegally in the 2018 federal election.Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections.On August 31, a federal grand jury indicted seven people with violations voting by non-citizen, claim of U.S. citizenship by non-citizen, and false statement in a voter registration application:On Aug. 13, 12 people were charged with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections held to elect federal officials. They are:If convicted, the defendants face prison time of between one and 10 years, depending on the charge. They can also be fined up to $250,000, again, depending on the charge.The cases were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.