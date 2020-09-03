Politics

19 people across NC charged with federal voter fraud

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nineteen people, including several from the Triangle, have been charged with voter fraud and, in some instances, related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Matthew G.T. Martin said in a news release Wednesday that each person charged voted in a federal election in 2016 despite not being U.S. citizens, according to court documents. One also allegedly voted illegally in the 2018 federal election.

Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections.

President Trump, while in North Carolina, appears to encourage people to vote twice

On August 31, a federal grand jury indicted seven people with violations voting by non-citizen, claim of U.S. citizenship by non-citizen, and false statement in a voter registration application:
  • Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, 64, of Dobson
  • Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, 57, of Raeford
  • Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes, 65, of Winston-Salem
  • Dave Delano Virgil, 57, of Winston-Salem
  • Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, 70, of Pelham
  • Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, 31, of Greensboro, who also faces other charges, including giving a false statement in a naturalization proceeding and a false statement to a federal agent
  • Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, 48, of Raeford, who faces other charges including false statement in an immigration document and false statement in a naturalization


On Aug. 13, 12 people were charged with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections held to elect federal officials. They are:

  • Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, 54, of Burlington
  • Donald Christian Martyn, 44, of Durham
  • Chaim Pinto, 68, of Raeford
  • John Andrew Rapsky, 54, of Chapel Hill
  • Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58, of Durham, NC
  • Shuqin Yin, 54, of Landis
  • Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings, 56, of McLeansville
  • Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, 52, of Winston-Salem
  • Rufina Concho-Locklear, 82, of Greensboro
  • Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize, 73, of Greensboro
  • Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava, 51, of Linwood
  • Manuel Efrain Valladares, 48, of Concord


If convicted, the defendants face prison time of between one and 10 years, depending on the charge. They can also be fined up to $250,000, again, depending on the charge.

The cases were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncdurham countyorange countyhoke countyburlingtonvoter informationarrestvotingindictmentcitizenshipelection2016 electionfraud
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews find body of girl swept away in Smithfield floodwaters
President Trump appears to encourage people to vote twice
CDC halts evictions: What it means for renters, property owners?
NC Senate passes $1.1B COVID-19 relief package
LATEST: NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
The North Carolina Museum of Art set to reopen with restrictions
Show More
Army Secretary tours Fort Bragg housing, promises solutions
President Trump to visit Winston-Salem next Tuesday
WATCH: President Trump's full remarks in Wilmington, NC
NC playgrounds preparing to swing into Phase 2.5
Raleigh girl shaves head to help children with cancer
More TOP STORIES News