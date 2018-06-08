POLITICS

Apple, Amazon told to stay away from NC over 'racist' voter ID

Advocacy group urges Apple and Amazon to avoid NC (WTVD)

An advocacy group is urging Apple and Amazon to remove the Triangle from consideration for new campuses if the state Legislature continues with its move to a voter identification requirement.

The Color of Change, which calls itself the nation's largest online racial justice organization, launched a campaign this week telling the companies that the bill discriminates against African-Americans.

House Republicans announced on Thursday their intention to amend the state's constitution and require voters to present photo identifications at the polls.

North Carolina is one of 20 sites being considered for Seattle-based Amazon's second headquarters.

The companies could bring thousands of jobs and billions in investment to the state.
