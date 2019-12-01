pete buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg visits Goldsboro church to discuss poverty with Rev. Barber

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is visiting eastern North Carolina as he works to improve his standing in a Super Tuesday state and with black voters.

Buttigieg is attending Sunday morning services at the Goldsboro church led by civil rights leader Rev. William Barber.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also plans to speak at Greenleaf Christian Church afterward on poverty issues.

The conversation will discuss poverty that impacts 140 million Americans and falls on the 64th anniversary of Rosa Parks' historic protest that launched the Montgomery bus boycott.
While Buttigieg has gained ground in Iowa and New Hampshire, he's struggled to rally black voters.

A recent poll found just 1 percent of African Americans in South Carolina support Buttigieg. He's also faced criticism following the South Bend shooting death of an African American man by a white police officer.

Barber is co-chairman of the national Poor People's Campaign and a former North Carolina NAACP president.
