North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Cherie Berry says she won't run in 2020

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry announced Tuesday that she will not run for a sixth term in 2020.

She made the announcement at a meeting of the NC Council of State.

Berry was sworn in as North Carolina's first female labor commissioner on Jan. 6, 2001.

She was reelected in 2004, 2008 2012, and 2016.

It's nearly impossible to not recognize Berry if you live in the state of North Carolina -- as her face is displayed in every elevator.

Berry tweeted Tuesday: "There was a popular 70s song with the lyric 'I'd rather leave while I'm in love,' and that is exactly what I am doing. I love my job but most importantly I love the people of #NC!"




