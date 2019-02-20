POLITICS

Covington Catholic HS students were not instigators in confrontational video, Kentucky bishop says

EMBED </>More Videos

Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

COVINGTON, Ky. --
A Kentucky diocese investigation has determined that Catholic school boys didn't instigate a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial that went viral on social media.

Covington Bishop Roger Foys initially condemned the students' behavior after a video showed one teenager face-to-face with a Native American man. Days later, Foys apologized for "making a statement prematurely."

The students were in Washington for an anti-abortion rally last month when they encountered a group of black street preachers who were shouting insults at both them and a group of Native Americans. The bishop now says the students "were placed in a situation that was at once bizarre and even threatening."

Both the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, and the Covington student shown in the video have said they were attempting to defuse the situation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
  • Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial




Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpnative americanwashington d.c.teenagershigh schoolcatholic school
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Political consulting firm says 9th Dist. fraud didn't impact results
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Alamance County to display 'In God We Trust' on all county vehicles
Durham mayor calls for $95 million affordable housing referendum
More Politics
Top Stories
3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Autopsy reveals how lion escaped pen, mauled intern
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Man found guilty in Wake County double murder case
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Show More
State leaders announce education plan to push for more college degrees
Moore County man accused of starving horses
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
Political consulting firm says 9th Dist. fraud didn't impact results
Want to work for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers?
More News