Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building

One professor at Duke is pushing the university to rename its Carr Building.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Duke University history department is calling for a building on campus to be renamed.

The Carr Building, where Duke's history department is housed, is named for Julian Carr.

Carr was a Confederate veteran and tobacco tycoon who gave land where part of the university was built.

Carr, who was prominent in both the Methodist church and the Democratic Party, also gave a speech at the dedication of the Silent Sam statue when it was dedicated 100 years ago.

On Monday. Aug. 20, protesters tore down the Confederate statue that was on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus.

Last year, Duke adopted a process for reviewing requests to rename buildings. To learn more about it, click here.

University officials confirmed to ABC11 a request to rename the building is being reviewed.
