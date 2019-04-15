Politics

Future uncertain for Confederate statue at old Chatham County courthouse

EMBED <>More Videos

By
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A statue in downtown Pittsboro honoring "Confederate heroes" is at the center of a public debate regarding the monument's future. The statue stands in front of the old county courthouse, which now serves as a museum.

Supporters for the statue argue the symbol represents Southern heritage. Those who wish to see the statue come down and moved elsewhere feels otherwise.

On Monday, supporters with the Sons of the Confederate Veterans congregated in front of the statue; much to the delight of drivers passing by and honking to show their support.



One woman visiting from Georgia was visibly upset about a pending decision on removing the statue.

"I'm not for any of this going on. I hate it," said Samantha Bostwick. Speaking of her disapproval, she added, "I despise it. It doesn't need to be happening."

She compared the removal of a Confederate statue to the existence of one celebrating civil rights leader and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"How would y'all feel if we tore down Martin Luther King statue?" she asked. "Pull out your Bible! Where does it say go around and rip down everybody's statue of their heritage? Nowhere. It doesn't. And it doesn't teach hate."

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners' agenda called for public comment on the matter.

"It's just always what we've known," said local resident Hannah Jones. "That's what we've been taught since we were little. So it's part of our lives."

No word on when a decision will be reached.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspittsborochatham countydebateconfederate monumentconfederacy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Judge tells Sander: 'You will die alone, and you will die forgotten'
Notre Dame Fire: Cathedral spire collapses but structure saved, police chief says
Police investigating fatal shooting in Durham
Duke's Zion Williamson declares for the NBA Draft
Man accused of indecent liberties with girls at sleepover in Orange Co.
Former soldier dies after being hit by gunfire in Fayetteville
NWS confirms tornado in Halifax County
Show More
Notre Dame Cathedral: Before and during the fire
California city to reconsider American flag graphic on police cars
City of Durham seeking to help businesses impacted by gas explosion
Fort Bragg families share stories of sacrifice with Melania Trump
Students return to Durham School of the Arts days after explosion
More TOP STORIES News