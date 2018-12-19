POLITICS

New laws 2019: Here are the new laws that take effect in North Carolina in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

By
There are 11 new laws that take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1.

Some of the bills contain multiple technical items or budget changes.

Others have various effects on businesses like car dealers.

One would allow the state to sell $3 billion in bonds for transportation improvement projects. That money could be repaid from the taxes on gasoline and motor vehicles.

But the new law with the biggest impact on taxpayers requires that all state primaries held in presidential elections years be held Tuesday after the first Monday in March.

Prior to 2016 North Carolina primaries were held in May.

In presidential election years that meant that national primary picture was already painted before North Carolina voters went to the polls.

That changed in 2016 when voters in the Old North State joined other southern states in a "Super Tuesday" vote in March. But political consultant Brad Crone tells ABC 11 that the law authorizing that change still required all other state primaries be held in May which effectively required two primary elections in North Carolina in 2016.

Crone says each election costs, on average, about $10,000,000.

So this year the legislature amended the law so that all North Carolina primaries on presidential election years will be held in March.

That means that beginning in 2020 taxpayers will not have to pay an additional $10,000,000 for a second primary election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslawspoliticsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper's veto
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Frustration, confusion for 9th District voters at Bladen County town hall
More Politics
Top Stories
Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper's veto
Family desperate to find missing Harnett County man before the holidays
Raleigh teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
Troubleshooter: Contractor behind bars after being wanted in four counties
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Cam Newton to sit out Panthers' final two games with shoulder injury
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
The Children's Place recalls infant snowsuits over choking hazard
Show More
Mother charged in death of 8-year-old urged to crawl under train
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
UNC's Roy Williams gets contract extended through 2028
Good boy! NC service dog gets honorary diploma from NY school
NC woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers
More News